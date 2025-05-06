Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Barawlyany, Belarus

apartments
10
houses
11
21 property total found
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in LCD e. Borovlyans, ooh Frunzenskaya D. 39/1, barrie…
$87,500
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
Elite cottage in a prestigious area on a plot with landscape design, terrace, among pictures…
$1,20M
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 92 m²
For sale is a residential house located a few minutes drive from the city of Minsk, Borovlya…
$158,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 321 m²
House for sale in the center of Borovlyan!The laying of the house is made in 2 bricks (red b…
$240,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 451 m²
Modern, elite cottage in a prestigious area, in a beautiful, quiet place - in the immediate …
$227,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 234 m²
A modern, high-quality house in a built-up house in Borovlyany:   Level 2, built in 2016,   …
$430,000
3 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 86 m²
Floor 2/5
Three-bedroom apartment with renovation in the center of Borovlyany! ❤️ Large three-bedroom …
$117,500
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 667 m²
Spacious cottage with a total area of 660 sq.m. - three residential levels and ground floor.…
$460,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 61 m²
Comfortable life near Minsk ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot in Borovlyany! Address: D. Bo…
$149,900
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 2/9
I will sell a two-bedroom apartment in Borovlyany Address: Borovlyany, Frunzenskaya str. 39/…
$82,000
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 10/10
Apartment in LCD "Amber" ❤️ Cozy two-bedroom apartment with a convenient and thoughtful layo…
$84,000
1 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 1/5
1-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ One-bedroom apartment in a reliable brick house! Address: D.…
$53,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 428 m²
DescriptionLocationThe house is located 5 km from the Minsk ring road in the north-east dire…
$480,000
3 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
3 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a comfortable three-room apartment in Borovlyany, Minsk district, on 40 Years of Vi…
$110,000
1 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
Let's start from the beginning. Minsk or suburbs? The eternal question is: live in the bustl…
$73,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 621 m²
House for sale (3-level cottage) 8 kilometers from MKAD, Logoisk direction, etc. Borovlyany,…
$1,30M
4 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
4 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2/5
For sale a cozy four-room apartment on the 2nd floor of a five-storey house, located in a qu…
$88,000
House in Barawlyany, Belarus
House
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 615 m²
For sale cottage in an elite, unique location in a forest, 5 km from Moscow and 15 minutes f…
$640,000
2 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
2 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 61 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale is a beautiful 2-room apartment 100% ready with a panoramic view of the forest in t…
$95,000
5 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
5 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 356 m²
Floor 2/2
Sale of 2 level cottage in the nearest suburb of Minsk D. Borovlyany. On a plot of 11 acres …
$220,000
Cottage in Barawlyany, Belarus
Cottage
Barawlyany, Belarus
Area 383 m²
A comfortable cottage with a swimming pool in Borovlyany is for sale. Cottage level 3, red b…
$590,000
