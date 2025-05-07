Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Orsha, Belarus

apartments
102
houses
73
175 properties total found
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 53 m²
A cozy house on Sholokhov Street is for sale. The house is one-storey, log, covered with bri…
$15,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a cozy, three-bedroom apartment at the address: 31 Mira str. The apartment is locat…
$40,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 3/4
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale on Textiles Avenue 16. The apartment is located on the th…
$49,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 128 m²
Contract number with agency 356 from 2021-11-12
$138,000
1 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
1 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 30 m²
Floor 1/4
One-bedroom apartment for sale on the first floor in the city center on the street. 7 Ostrov…
$35,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale a four-room apartment in an ecologically clean area on the first floor of a five-st…
$36,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/3
For sale two-bedroom apartment on Shklovskaya street, 44. Cozy, sunny Stalinka with high cei…
$23,990
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 3 bedroom apartment for withdrawal from the housing fund in the area of the railway…
$28,300
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale a cozy, three-room apartment in a brick house at the address: Florova St., 3. The a…
$45,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$460,415
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the "Tsarskoye village" at the address: 4th Larinovskaya str. 200…
$107,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 123 m²
House for sale (NZKS) at the address: D.Shistelki, Vyaskovaya str. The house is large, with …
$59,500
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 49 m²
One-level house (one-bedroom apartment in a private two-apartment building with a separate e…
$8,500
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious, three-bedroom apartment for sale on the main street on "Textilshchikov Avenue 10, …
$37,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 41 m²
The house for demolition of 1947 built Khigrin Street is for sale. The total area of 40.8 m2…
$15,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale three-bedroom apartment in a brick house in 1994 p., along the Lugovoi 5A, with a t…
$28,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale four-room apartment at the address: Orsha, Belinsky str., 11. The apartment is loca…
$49,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cottage st. Mickevich2 level, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructio…
$100,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in a brick house at the address: Textiles, 9. The apar…
$25,000
4 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
4 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 61 m²
Floor 4/5
For sale 4-room apartment at the address: I. Yakubovsky street, house 3 (Cheremushka microdi…
$32,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 121 m²
For sale house built in 1938, the first 1st Proletarian. The total area of 120.6 m2, residen…
$43,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3/3
Cozy, three-bedroom apartment for sale at the address: Jean-Paul Marata str., 135D. The apar…
$40,000
2 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
2 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
Cozy two-bedroom apartment with good repair, excellent layout and thoughtful details. Locate…
$46,500
Apartment in Orsha, Belarus
Apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Area 111 m²
Selling half the house on the 1st pen. Gogol, two-storey, brick, built in 1966. The total ar…
$11,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Agency contract number 430 from 2023-09-06
$39,000
3 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
3 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale is a cozy, three-bedroom apartment, ready to live, with an excellent layout, on the…
$64,000
5 room apartment in Orsha, Belarus
5 room apartment
Orsha, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 87 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale room, in a five-room apartment, on the fourth floor, a four-storey brick house buil…
$5,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Noble three-level house in classical European style in Orsha. Vitebsk region, Orsha district…
$195,000
