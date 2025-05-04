Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Homyel, Belarus

apartments
121
houses
38
159 properties total found
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment in one of the most attractive areas of the city! The Sovi…
$38,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 134 m²
You have the opportunity to make your dreams come true! Spacious new house in two levels und…
$120,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Great location of the house: a large well -maintained courtyard with a playground, near the …
$33,500
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/5
Spacious 1-room apartment (stop "Zhukov Street"). Located in an area with a developed infras…
$24,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 29 m²
Floor 8/9
For sale a bright, spacious one-room apartment in a small-family type house. The apartment i…
$21,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 45 m²
A house for sale in R.P. Bolshevik.The house of 44.6 sq.m. is located on a plot of 14.5 acre…
$15,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale three-room apartment on the street Jubilee, 28. Located on the first floor of a fiv…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale is a 2-room apartment in a neat residential condition with furniture, located at th…
$42,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/4
In Novobelitsa (International Street, 1) a one-room apartment is sold. It is located on the …
$26,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 8/9
Spacious and bright two-bedroom apartment in good condition. The rooms are separate. The win…
$39,500
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/5
Street. Rogachevskaya, 4 is a three-room apartment of European format (Eurotroshka), with a …
$60,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale is an excellent and spacious house (stop "First School" or "Ilyich Lane"). Near the…
$155,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 6/16
Cozy and bright one-bedroom apartment of small-family type in the Soviet district, which wil…
$31,500
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 106 m²
The total area is 106.4 square meters. Water is the central water supply. The sewers are loc…
$59,500
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 7/18
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in an excellent area on the street. Ilyich, 61. Located o…
$68,500
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 6/16
For sale 3-room apartment in a new building in a young area of Gomel. Apartment without inte…
$70,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 51 m²
Spacious and cozy house for sale in Gomel, on Nizhnebrilevskaya Street. Total area 51 m2, re…
$19,900
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 11/18
Spacious one-room apartment for sale on the 11th floor of an 18-storey monolithic house in t…
$51,167
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 7/9
On the street Vladimirova, 57, on the 7th floor of a 9-storey house, sold two-room not corne…
$40,000
4 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
4 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/10
On sale is a bright, spacious four-room apartment. It is located in the railway area. The ap…
$65,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 229 m²
House for sale on the street Orekhova in Kostyukovka, private sector. Preparedness of recons…
$42,000
Apartment in Homyel, Belarus
Apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Area 50 m²
For sale 57/100 shares of one-storey blocked house with a total area of 50.4 square meters i…
$10,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 8/10
Spacious apartment to a brick house, two huge loggias overlooking the street. Soviet. In 20…
$58,000
1 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
1 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 7/9
Spacious 1-room apartment for sale in the center of the most popular microdistrict of our ci…
$43,750
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/9
On Sviridova Street, 16, on a comfortable 3rd floor, a two-bedroom apartment is sold. The t…
$46,500
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 2-room apartment with a view of the river in the area "Swedish hill". All wooden wi…
$63,500
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 12/14
On sale 1⁄2 share of a two-bedroom apartment on Mazurov street 113A. The apartment with a to…
$21,000
House in Homyel, Belarus
House
Homyel, Belarus
Area 72 m²
We bring to your attention a house in the Novobelitsky district on the street. 4th technical…
$35,000
2 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
2 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale 2-bedroom apartment in a panel house in the center of the city of Gomel, on the str…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Homyel, Belarus
3 room apartment
Homyel, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 54 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale 3-room apartment in a brick house on Zhukov street. 1 room pass. There's a neat cle…
$40,500
