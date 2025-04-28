Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus

Barawlyany
22
Lyasny
15
158 properties total found
House in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
House
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Area 376 m²
This house is not just housing, but a ready-made concept of life for those who value comfort…
$380,000
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/5
On sale 1-bedroom apartment in an ecologically clean area of Borovlyany - ag Lesnoy, Mirnaya…
$52,000
House in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 127 m²
For sale a house for year-round living in the St. Borovaya only 1.5 km from MKADThe house wi…
$110,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/10
For sale a modern three-bedroom apartment in Kopische Minsk districtNet sale.Repairs are mad…
$126,900
Apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
Apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 148 m²
Number of floors 16
When buying apartments – 2 parking spaces as a gift! Read more on the site: www.sit.by/bc…
$147,500
Cottage in Drozdava, Belarus
Cottage
Drozdava, Belarus
Area 170 m²
For sale cottage in the picturesque village of Drozdovo, located within the city of Minsk an…
$199,000
1 room apartment in Barawlyany, Belarus
1 room apartment
Barawlyany, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 1/4
Let's start from the beginning. Minsk or suburbs? The eternal question is: live in the bustl…
$73,000
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 2/8
For sale is a bright and spacious 2-room apartment with an area of 59.1 m2 on the National S…
$119,000
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/10
We present to your attention a unique opportunity to become the owner of an apartment with a…
$86,500
3 room apartment in Lieskaŭka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lieskaŭka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale a three-bedroom apartment in a blocked house in the suburbs of Minsk - the perfect …
$105,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/16
For sale exclusive with a panoramic view of Minsk 3-room apartment premium class 100% ready …
$173,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 467 m²
This is an offer for those who want to enjoy all the beauty of country life and take full ad…
$659,000
Cottage in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 228 m²
Cozy cottage for sale in the nearest suburb - D. Mounds! The cottage is located in a quiet, …
$325,000
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 3/8
A bright, cozy equipped 2-room apartment with a new repair, on Mikhail Milya Street, is sold…
$145,000
1 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 10/10
Spacious and bright apartment in the center of ag. Forest ❤️ A comfortable one-bedroom apart…
$59,000
Cottage in Valiarjanava, Belarus
Cottage
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 407 m²
In the prestigious village of Valeryanovo, we sell for you a cozy, good-quality cottage for …
$385,000
House in Valiarjanava, Belarus
House
Valiarjanava, Belarus
Area 76 m²
The largest plot near Minsk is for sale, in a premium place - the village of Valeryanovo.The…
$175,000
House in Korolev Stan, Belarus
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 40 m²
For sale House with a large plot for construction in a cottage building 15 acres d. Korolev …
$105,000
House in Korolev Stan, Belarus
House
Korolev Stan, Belarus
Area 113 m²
A good strong house from a log house in the Grove, Korolev Stan, 10 km from the Moscow Ring …
$33,900
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 389 m²
Number of floors 3
This is not just a fashionable mansion in a modern Slavic style, built to stand for centurie…
$589,000
2 room apartment in Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Baraulanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/10
Virtual tour on PC watch here! Imagine...You wake up in the morning in your new apartment. Y…
$78,900
Apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
Apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Number of floors 16
When buying apartments – Parking place as a gift! Read more on the site: www.sit.by/bcpre…
$56,600
1 room apartment in Sonyechny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 4/4
For sale a bright and cozy one-bedroom apartment in a brick house with a modern ventilated f…
$72,490
1 bedroom apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of business - apartments at a reduced …
$31,050
2 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
Floor 6/6
Exclusive offer!The cost is relevant until 30.04.2025!For sale 2-room apartment with its own…
$95,800
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 16/16
For sale exclusive Eurotreshka 100% readiness in the heart of the district, on the extreme f…
$173,000
3 room apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4/6
This apartment you can buy both for cash and on credit, leasing, installments are provided. …
$98,513
3 room apartment in Lyasny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Lyasny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a bright, cozy two-bedroom apartment in the most popular area for those who appr…
$95,000
3 room apartment in Sonyechny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sonyechny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 94 m²
Floor 3/4
For sale a large, bright, modern three-bedroom apartment with designer repairs. Large hall, …
$220,000
Cottage in Sonyechny, Belarus
Cottage
Sonyechny, Belarus
Area 390 m²
This is not just a fashionable mansion in the modern Slavic style, built to stand for centur…
$589,000
