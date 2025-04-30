Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Sluck, Belarus

apartments
45
houses
29
74 properties total found
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 5/5
Spacious three-bedroom apartment ❤️ Spacious three-bedroom apartment with a thoughtful layou…
$61,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive two-bedroom apartment with its own fireplace! ❤️ We present to your attention a sp…
$46,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/9
For sale bright, cozy 3-room apartment with large isolated living rooms on 3/9 brick house i…
$55,000
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/9
Two-bedroom apartment in Slutsk ❤️ For sale a cozy two-bedroom apartment in the microdistric…
$35,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 4/5
Let me present to your attention a sophisticated and elegant description of a magnificent th…
$43,800
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 150 m²
House for sale in Slutsk, Per. Seregina. A home for a big family. It is possible registratio…
$49,900
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
Sale of a one-bedroom apartment in a blocked residential building. The block annex 2014. Tot…
$17,400
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 2/5
Comfortable apartment with renovation in the prestigious area of Slutsk ❤️The ideal apartmen…
$38,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
Two-bedroom apartment in a brick house ❤️ Warm two-bedroom apartment in a comfortable area! …
$28,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 206 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in Slutsk with good cosmetic repair. Total area 206 sq.m. The hous…
Price on request
2 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 4/9
Bright and cozy 2-room apartment in the heart of Slutsk ❤️An apartment that is easy to fall …
$36,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 122 m²
Cozy house for sale in. Slutske. Total area 122.3 m2; Residential area 64.1 m2; Kitchen 16.6…
$65,000
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 9/9
For sale three-bedroom apartment in the city of Slutsk, on the street 14 Partizan, 4. The to…
$56,000
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 2/2
3-bedroom apartment in the center ❤️ Cozy three-bedroom apartment, ready to move in! Address…
$52,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 1/5
One-bedroom apartment for sale in one of the best microdistricts of Slutsk. The apartment is…
$39,900
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 71 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Spacious house with a plot in the center of Slutsk! Address: Sl…
$33,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 2/2
Apartment with ceilings of 3.2 m near the river! ❤️ A great opportunity to become the owner …
$44,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
3 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale three-room apartment on Gagarin street in Slutsk. The apartment is located on the f…
$29,000
4 bedroom house in Sluck, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 1
Cozy and good-quality house for sale in Slutsk, Branovichskaya str., Minsk region, 97 km fro…
$53,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Spacious brick house with all communications and repairs ❤️For sale 2-storey cottage in the …
$94,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 83 m²
For sale house located on a plot of 6 acres. Not far from the house there is a public transp…
$28,000
Cottage in Sluck, Belarus
Cottage
Sluck, Belarus
Area 164 m²
2-storey house for year-round living, filled with family coziness and warm atmosphere. If yo…
$165,000
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 203 m²
On the land plot there is a garden, a gazebo, a summer kitchen, a basement. Ground floor: ki…
$55,000
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/5
1-bedroom apartment for sale ❤️ For sale a cozy bright one-room apartment with a practical l…
$26,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 72 m²
For sale a cozy house in the heart of Slutsk. ❤️ A comfortable house with good repairs and e…
$61,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Cozy house with all communications in Slutsk ❤️Reliable brick house with bath and garage: th…
$165,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 245 m²
Offered for sale is an excellent cottage, ideal for comfortable family living in Slutsk, Min…
$163,500
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 121 m²
The perfect home for a family: coziness, space and comfort! ❤️ Are you looking for the perfe…
$39,500
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
1 room apartment in Sluck, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sluck, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 1/2
Sale of apartment in a blocked house ❤️ Apartment with a plot of 6 acres will be an excellen…
$23,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Sluck, Belarus
House
Sluck, Belarus
Area 74 m²
Warm house with gas heating and central communications ❤️We offer you a great option for a c…
$34,900
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
