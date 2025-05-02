Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
14
houses
21
35 properties total found
1 room apartment in Atolina, Belarus
1 room apartment
Atolina, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 1/4
Stylish, staffed and comfortable 1-bedroom apartment, fully ready for occupancy.I have to gr…
$59,900
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 77 m²
Floor 2/9
For sale 3-room apartment at the address Minsky district, Senitsky s/s, ag. Senitsa, Naberez…
$99,700
House in Yubiliejny, Belarus
House
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 164 m²
Offered a great place to live house in P. Jubilee. Minsk region, Minsk region. 1.5 km from M…
$115,000
2 bedroom house in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A wonderful offer for those who are looking for a cozy house in the suburbs of Minsk! Sol…
$80,000
House in Pryluki, Belarus
House
Pryluki, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Cozy house for sale in a picturesque historical place near Minsk! Description: We offer you …
$160,000
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
We present to your attention a house in Skorinichi, Senitsky, 3.6 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$110,000
House in Senitsa, Belarus
House
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 253 m²
Beautiful and cozy house, built on an individual project, 1 km from the Moscow Ring Road in …
$396,000
House in Skarynichy, Belarus
House
Skarynichy, Belarus
Area 73 m²
We offer to your attention an excellent residential house with land plots in Skorinichi, 3.5…
$84,900
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4/9
For sale a cozy three-bedroom apartment with excellent renovation for the family.Eco-friendl…
$103,900
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 102 m²
We present to your attention a house in Skorinichi, Senitsky, 3.6 km from the Moscow Ring Ro…
$105,000
House in Senitsa, Belarus
House
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 80 m²
A plot with a capital structure is sold in close proximity to the Moscow Ring Road along the…
$99,500
1 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
1 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/11
Luxury apartment in the modern district of the agro-town Senica If you dream of a comfortab…
$69,900
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Floor 6/10
For sale three-room apartment with a chic view near Minsk (Ag. Sennitsa)SNB area of 88.6 squ…
$125,000
Cottage in Atolina, Belarus
Cottage
Atolina, Belarus
Area 251 m²
Cottage for a large family is for sale, located on a plot of 15 acres, 10 km from the Moscow…
$110,000
1 bedroom apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 5/11
Luxury apartment in the modern district of the agro-town Senica_______________If you dream o…
$69,900
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 74 m²
House of Kanyuti for sale 5 minutes from Moscow on the Slutsk highwayThe house is heated by …
$79,990
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/3
Link to the TikTok review Spacious 3-bedroom apartment for sale in the green suburb of Minsk…
$70,900
Cottage in Yubiliejny, Belarus
Cottage
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Area 213 m²
Excellent cottage for sale (convenient for families with children)0.7 km from Minsk in pos. …
$199,500
3 room apartment in Yubiliejny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Yubiliejny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 79 m²
Floor 4/9
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale with renovation in p. Jubilee!Minsk district, p. Jubilee,…
$116,999
1 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 44 m²
Floor 2/9
One-room apartment for sale in the agro-town of Priluki, 8 km from Minsk, Mira St., house 28…
$59,960
4 room apartment in Pryluki, Belarus
4 room apartment
Pryluki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 101 m²
Floor 3/9
Description of the apartment:4-room apartment, 3 floor of a 9-storey frame-block house.Year …
$119,900
House in Senitsa, Belarus
House
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 93 m²
1. Location: the house is located in a picturesque place, 100 meters from the house flows th…
$93,000
Cottage 3 bedrooms in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage 3 bedrooms
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 307 m²
Number of floors 3
Elite cottage in the agricultural town of Senica_______________A unique work of modern archi…
$430,000
House in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Excellent offer for those who are looking for a cozy house in the suburbs of Minsk! A nice h…
$80,000
House in Scytomirycy, Belarus
House
Scytomirycy, Belarus
Area 75 m²
Unique complex just 4 km from Moscow ❤️ A unique complex of three houses, ideal for a large …
$290,000
4 room apartment in Atolina, Belarus
4 room apartment
Atolina, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 141 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale 4-room apartment with a plot of 8 acres in a blocked house: ag.Atolino, 6 Zarechnay…
$97,900
Cottage in Senitsa, Belarus
Cottage
Senitsa, Belarus
Area 268 m²
For sale three-level cottage just 1 kilometer from MKAD. ag. Senitsa. The total area is 267.…
$370,000
Cottage in Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Senicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 250 m²
We offer to your attention a modern and stylish house in which you can combine urban comfort…
$229,000
3 room apartment in Senitsa, Belarus
3 room apartment
Senitsa, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/11
Large apartment almost 90m in a new comfortable house next to the park. Apartment with high …
$115,000
7 room house in Skarynichy, Belarus
7 room house
Skarynichy, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 1
Area 129 m²
Number of floors 1
We present to your attention the house in the village of Skorinichi, Senitsky s/s. 3.6 km fr…
$110,000
