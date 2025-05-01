Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Babruysk, Belarus

apartments
13
houses
9
22 properties total found
Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 49 m²
$6,500
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 152 m²
Exclusive offer! For people who love solitude from the bustle of the city! Stylish two-store…
$144,500
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 285 m²
Cozy comfortable house for family accommodation for those who wish with the prospect of rent…
$380,000
4 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
A cozy 4-room apartment is sold in the environmentally friendly area of ​​Bobruisk! Addre…
$24,800
4 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, an area of 63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and bathroom.…
$27,900
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 69 m²
For sale a cozy and strong house located on the picturesque shore of the lake. Kim Street, R…
$26,000
4 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
2 bedroom house in Babruysk, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 69 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale a cozy and strong house located on the picturesque shore of the lake.Kim Street, Re…
$26,000
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house for sale in Bobruisk, on Borisovskaya Street (Skripochka district). Description of …
$11,200
House in Babruysk, Belarus
House
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 72 m²
$20,000
2 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale half of a strong, wooden house located at the address of the lane Short, ho…
$15,500
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Babruysk, Belarus
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
4 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 397 m²
Floor 1/2
$140,000
3 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
Prestigious house in the heart of Bobruisk, which received apartments and lived prominent hi…
$45,900
1 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
A cozy apartment is sold in the city center Bobruisk.   Mogilev region, ul. 50 years of Oct…
$19,000
Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Offered for sale half of a strong, wooden house located at the address of the lane Short, ho…
$15,500
Room in Babruysk, Belarus
Room
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Sold 12/25 shares in a two -room apartment. The share is highlighted! __________________…
$7,900
2 bedroom house in Babruysk, Belarus
2 bedroom house
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 1
A house is sold in Bobruisk, on Borisovskaya Street (Skripochka district) . ______________…
$11,200
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 12/25 shares in a two-room apartment. Share allocated! The share is a room of 13.…
$7,900
Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Part of the house in Bobruisk, an area of 63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and bathroom.…
$27,900
Townhouse in Babruysk, Belarus
Townhouse
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 397 m²
Number of floors 2
$140,000
4 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy 4-room apartment for sale in an ecologically clean area of Bobruisk! Address: Gorelika …
$24,800
