Residential properties for sale in Fanipal, Belarus

apartments
19
houses
7
26 properties total found
3 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 76 m²
Floor 4/5
$89,900
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 7/10
New building with repair in Fanipol, Brestskaya str., 3B The aroma of fresh renovation in th…
$46,500
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 123 m²
Agency number 1196/1 of 2024-08-22
$68,000
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 700 m²
A cottage in Фаниполе.http://anexpert.by/v/fanip/101.html . Artur.
$140,000
2 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1/5
$65,000
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 5/5
Nearby there are: kindergartens, the 3rd school is being built, many shops. * In 2025, they …
$59,500
3 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2/5
$62,000
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 8/10
$49,500
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 5/5
$47,000
3 bedroom apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Imagine a secluded corner in the heart of the Dzerzhinsky district of the Minsk region . Nat…
$84,500
Cottage in Fanipal, Belarus
Cottage
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 321 m²
$225,000
2 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment with European renovation in Fanipol. The apartment is completely renovated:…
$59,000
4 bedroom house in Fanipal, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 1
A magnificent house in Fanipol on Zheleznodorozhnaya Street is sold ____________________ …
$110,000
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 4/10
$56,800
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 5/10
For sale bright studio apartment, perfect for personal use and for renting!d. Fanipol, Brest…
$56,900
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious 1k apartment in Fanipol.Video review on request. House 2014.Closed courtyard.3 floo…
$56,900
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 9/10
$60,000
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 57 m²
Located in the actively developing satellite city of Minsk - the city of Fanopol (only 12 km…
$70,000
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 86 m²
For sale a magnificent house in Fanipol on the street Railway In a picturesque corner of th…
$110,000
3 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 2/5
Imagine a secluded corner in the heart of Dzerzhinsky district of Minsk region. On the quiet…
$84,500
3 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/9
The spacious, bright & nbsp is sold; 3-room apartment in the center of Fanipol, on the stree…
$62,000
2 room apartment in Viazań, Belarus
2 room apartment
Viazań, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 66 m²
Floor 7/10
2-room apartment in Fanipol, Brestskaya str., d.3/A The apartment area is 65.5/31.0/10.5 sq.…
$71,500
2 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
2 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 8/10
$74,000
3 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
3 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 71 m²
Floor 5/5
$64,900
1 room apartment in Fanipal, Belarus
1 room apartment
Fanipal, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/9
For sale 1-room apartment at the address: Minsk region, Dzerzhinsky district, Fanipol, Brest…
$59,900
House in Fanipal, Belarus
House
Fanipal, Belarus
Area 231 m²
For sale a cozy and spacious residential house in the city of Fanipol, located in the Dzerzh…
$190,000
