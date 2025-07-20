Immigration programs in Belarus

Search Immigration Programs
Hide
Search Immigration Programs
Search parameters
Sort
Residence permit
Work visa to Belarus with official employment
Work visa to Belarus with official employment
Belarus Belarus
from
$1,100
Immigration Program Type Residence permit
Process duration from 2 months
The Employment Agency in the Republic of Belarus offers vacancies in the field of construction, packaging of goods, industry and handyman specialties.
Immigration consultant
LLC TUT-TRAVEL
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Immigration consultant
LLC TUT-TRAVEL
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go