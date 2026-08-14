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New Build Houses in Belarus

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Vitsebsk Region
1
Braslaw District
1
Pliuski sielski Saviet
1
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Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Show all Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Cottage Dom na Braslavskih ozerah
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
from
$265,000
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Area 213 m²
1 real estate property 1
Located on the Braslav lakes of the Ice Age (Lake Sundy flows into the network of lakes).The group of lakes includes 74 lakes with a total area of about 130 km2, the incredible beauty of glacial landscapes, the endless expanse of lakes, untouched forests and clean fresh air.There are a lot o…
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LuckyFish
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