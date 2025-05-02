Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus

apartments
9
houses
22
31 property total found
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 112 m²
The pearl of Belarus, yeah. Naroch attracts millions of tourists, a unique nature reserve an…
$106,000
3 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
3 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
Apartment in Narach, Belarus
Apartment
Narach, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 143 m²
Number of floors 2
A cozy country house is sold in the picturesque ST “Robin”, adjacent to the resort village o…
$35,000
3 room apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 117 m²
Floor 1/1
We offer a unique offer for a recreation center - two houses near the lake in the village of…
$51,500
Cottage in Narach, Belarus
Cottage
Narach, Belarus
Area 309 m²
For sale on the shore of Lake Naroch (the first coastline) in the resort village of Naroch c…
$310,000
5 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
5 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 5
Area 187 m²
Floor 1/2
For sale estate 2014 built, ready to live. The resort area. Lake Naroch and sanatorium Prioz…
$87,000
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale estate 2014 built, ready to live. The resort area. Lake Naroch and sanatorium Prioz…
$87,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 126 m²
Harmonious and multifunctional house near the tourist complex House for sale in a unique co…
$121,900
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 84 m²
House for sale with a large plot with access to the stream and forest. ❤️House in a pictures…
$27,900
4 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
4 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 234 m²
Number of floors 3
A great opportunity to become the owner of a house in a picturesque agricultural town of Nar…
$79,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 69 m²
Two houses for sale at the price of one in the territory of Narochansky National Park!!! A h…
$31,900
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale a good house, on the shoreline of Lake Naroch in Cherevki! Minsk region., Myadelsky…
$50,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 117 m²
We offer a unique offer - two wonderful houses near the lake in Kuzmici. Minsk region., Myad…
$51,500
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
A house for sale in Pasynki, Naberezhnaya Street. 131 km from MKAD Myadel direction in a pic…
$44,000
House in Narach, Belarus
House
Narach, Belarus
Area 68 m²
For sale a cozy, stylish house in a picturesque place in the agro-town of Naroch, a 20-minut…
$75,000
1 bedroom house in Narach, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
House for sale in a picturesque place near Lake Naroch, 3 km from Kp. Naroch, Simone's. Mins…
$57,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
The most picturesque place with beautiful nature and wonderful views of the lake!House for s…
$75,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 143 m²
For sale a cozy country house in the picturesque ST "Malinovka", adjacent to the resort vill…
$35,000
Room in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 1 000 m²
For sale agro-stead complex " Forest Manor ", Abrami ( Naroch ), 82 hectares of land Myadel …
$250,000
3 bedroom apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
1 bedroom house in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
A solid house is sold, on the coastline of Lake Naroch in the village of Cherevki!   Minsko…
$50,000
2 room apartment in Narach, Belarus
2 room apartment
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 62 m²
Floor 5/5
2 rooms for sale. apartment with a renovation In the most beautiful resort city of the Repub…
$63,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 205 m²
I will sell the estate in a picturesque place of the Myadel district! The village of Strugol…
$51,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place near Lake Naroch in Simone! Minsk region., Myadel dist…
$57,000
Room in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 3
Imagine a place where time seems to have stopped and nature reveals its most beautiful secre…
$75,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
House for sale in a picturesque place near Lake Naroch, 3 km from Kp. Naroch, Simone's. Mins…
$57,000
Apartment in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 157 m²
For sale part of an apartment building, on the first coastline of Lake Naroch with its pier …
$135,000
House in Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Naracki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 67 m²
House for sale in Pasynki, 131 km from MKAD Myadel direction on the highest and most picture…
$44,500
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Narach, Belarus
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Narach, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
Продается уютная квартира в двухквартирном блокированном доме, расположенном в живописном аг…
$26,700
