Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dzescanski selski Savet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus

houses
28
29 properties total found
Cottage in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 350 m²
For sale cottage in der. Alekhovka, 44 km from MKAD in the Slutsk direction. The plot of 25 …
$79,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Half (1/2 shares in the right of ownership) of a country house and land plot (half of the pl…
$2,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 180 m²
I'll sell the house in "Clean Krinitsa". I will sell a luxury cottage near the forest, 40 ki…
$59,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 55 m²
Link to Tik Tok review Excellent option, both for personal use and for commercial purposes (…
$24,900
Leave a request
2 room house in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room house
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Do not miss the summer, spend it with your family in nature. Gardenary Comfort « Sun 201…
$24,900
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Dzescanka, Belarus
5 bedroom house
Dzescanka, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 206 m²
Number of floors 2
It is offered for sale a cozy two -story house located in the picturesque corner of Belarus,…
$122,500
Leave a request
Cottage 4 rooms in Valodzki, Belarus
Cottage 4 rooms
Valodzki, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 153 m²
Number of floors 2
d. Volodka, children's s/s, Slutsk direction, 32 km from the Moscow Ring Road. Cottage dev…
$89,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Valodzki, Belarus
Cottage
Valodzki, Belarus
Area 153 m²
New house by the forest with an attic floor and a modern bath e. Volodki, Deshchensky S/S, S…
$89,500
Leave a request
House in Valodzki, Belarus
House
Valodzki, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage (NZSK). Ready for 50%. Land - 15.0 hundred, in private ownership.T…
$52,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanka, Belarus
House
Dzescanka, Belarus
Area 206 m²
We offer for sale a cozy two-storey house located in a picturesque corner of Belarus, in the…
$122,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
We offer to your attention a cozy house made of timber with an area of 77.3 square meters, l…
$12,400
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 120 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$13,900
Leave a request
3 room house in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 room house
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 68 m²
Number of floors 2
Garden partnership « Sunny-2010 » Next to the village of Tristian (1 km) Uzdnensky, Disch…
$24,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
House for sale in CT "Sunny-Progress", 1.40 km from Moscow.The plot is 14.65 acres, flat, pr…
$49,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 87 m²
Spacious garden house 86.6 sq.m. with a land plot of 6 acres in ST "Veras-Caliber", Slutsk d…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
I will sell the cottage "Clean Krinitsa" 40 km from Minsk! A flat plot in a picturesque plac…
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Excellent option, both for personal use and for commercial purposes (daily rental). It is po…
$24,500
Leave a request
Apartment in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 38 m²
For sale half a house in the suburbs of Minsk in the village of Passes. Minsk region, Uzden …
$6,200
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Number of floors 2
Garden partnership « Solnechny-2010 » Next to the village of Tristenet (1 km). Uzdensky di…
$23,800
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 114 m²
For sale unfinished 2-storey house with a garage in the village of Ryabinivka Uzdensky distr…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 92 m²
I'll sell the cottage. In the landscaped garden partnership "Contact", Slutsk direction. It'…
$19,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
For sale a plot with a house and a bath is located in a picturesque place of the garden asso…
$26,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 129 m²
For sale dacha in the Slutsk direction in the village "Dubrava".The house is made of wood, l…
$33,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 141 m²
For sale inspected, comfortable house in a gasified garden partnership surrounded by forest!…
$21,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
For sale a cozy cottage 35 km from the Moscow Ring Road in the Uzden district in the ST "Dub…
$7,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 284 m²
An unfinished house in the Slutsk direction is for sale. House of brick, in 3 levels: 3rd fl…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
In a quiet corner of the Uzden district, where birds meet the dawn with their trills, and th…
$19,900
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Contract number with agency 401/1 from 2025-04-26
$8,500
Leave a request
House in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
For sale a cottage with a residential house in the Uzden district in the Algorithm village, …
$11,500
Leave a request

Properties features in Dzescanski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go