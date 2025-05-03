Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of cottages in Belarus

Cottage 7 rooms in Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Cottage 7 rooms
Ozyaritska-Slabadski rural council, Belarus
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 2
Magnificent cottage for rent: the perfect balance of comfort and comfort❤️ For rent a spacio…
$1,800
per month
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage 5 bedrooms in Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Cottage 5 bedrooms
Valikae Scikleva, Belarus
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 368 m²
Number of floors 2
For rent a spacious two-storey residential building in Bolshaya Stiklevo, Moskovskaya str., …
$2,300
per month
