Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Liasnianski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

3 properties total found
2 room apartment in Lyasnaya, Belarus
2 room apartment
Lyasnaya, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2/5
The apartment with a good repair is ready for settlement. The bedroom has a panoramic view o…
$22,000
Leave a request
House in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
House for year-round living with cosmetic renovation in Lesino. The village is located 16 km…
$21,500
Leave a request
Apartment 11 rooms in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment 11 rooms
Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 11
Area 1 581 m²
Number of floors 2
The building of the health camp "Chaika" is for saleLocation: The camp is located in the imm…
$125,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Liasnianski sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes