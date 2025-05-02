Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Drackauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
$33,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
2 room apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/2
2-room apartment in a brick house with an improved layout in the Smolevichsky district. The…
$31,500
Leave a request
Room in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Room
Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 486 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale is a prestigious building with an area of 486 m2 of the roadside service "Hotel and…
$399,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Zarecca, Belarus
3 room apartment
Zarecca, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale a cozy 3-room apartment in D. Zarechye, 43 Zarechenskaya str. (Smolevichi district,…
$55,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Drackauski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go