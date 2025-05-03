Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Negarelski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus

8 properties total found
2 room apartment in Negarelae, Belarus
2 room apartment
Negarelae, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale 2-room apartment in a single-storey wooden apartment building at the address: Minsk…
$6,700
2 room apartment in Energetykau, Belarus
2 room apartment
Energetykau, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/5
Two-bedroom apartment in a landscaped area ❤️ Warm bright two-bedroom apartment with good re…
$36,900
1 bedroom apartment in Energetykau, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Energetykau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy apartment for sale in a picturesque corner of the Minsk regionYour attention is present…
$32,700
2 room apartment in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
Contract number with the agency 954/1 from 2024-06-29
$13,000
1 room apartment in Energetykau, Belarus
1 room apartment
Energetykau, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 4/5
Cozy apartment for sale in a picturesque corner of the Minsk region Your attention is prese…
$32,700
3 room apartment in Energetykau, Belarus
3 room apartment
Energetykau, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/4
For sale 2 allocated rooms in a 3-room apartment on the street. Independence, 15. The apartm…
$15,000
4 room apartment in Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
4 room apartment
Negarelski selski Savet, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
Contract number with the agency 198/1 from 2025-02-28
$47,000
2 room apartment in Energetykau, Belarus
2 room apartment
Energetykau, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 5/5
One bedroom apartment with good repairs from   in 2020. On the floors of linoleum, hanging s…
$37,900
