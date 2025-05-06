Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus

Apartment in Cnianka, Belarus
Apartment
Cnianka, Belarus
Area 202 m²
For sale half of the house 0.5 km from Minsk near the Moscow Ring Road, the village of Tsnya…
$85,000
Apartment in Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Paparnanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 2
Office + warehouse + car service. All sold together. 220, 380 W, cold and hot water, bathroo…
$189,999
2 room apartment in Vishneuka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vishneuka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1/1
For sale part of the house 51.5 m2 on the National Security Service (apartment) in the Myade…
$46,000
