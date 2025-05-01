Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Babruysk, Belarus

Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 49 m²
$6,500
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
A cozy 4-room apartment is sold in the environmentally friendly area of ​​Bobruisk! Addre…
$24,800
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, an area of 63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and bathroom.…
$27,900
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
Floor 1/1
Part of the house in Bobruisk, with an area of ​​63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and ba…
$27,900
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/1
Offered for sale half of a strong, wooden house located at the address of the lane Short, ho…
$15,500
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 397 m²
Floor 1/2
$140,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2/3
Prestigious house in the heart of Bobruisk, which received apartments and lived prominent hi…
$45,900
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
1 bedroom apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1/5
A cozy apartment is sold in the city center Bobruisk.   Mogilev region, ul. 50 years of Oct…
$19,000
Leave a request
Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Offered for sale half of a strong, wooden house located at the address of the lane Short, ho…
$15,500
Leave a request
Room in Babruysk, Belarus
Room
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
Sold 12/25 shares in a two -room apartment. The share is highlighted! __________________…
$7,900
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
For sale 12/25 shares in a two-room apartment. Share allocated! The share is a room of 13.…
$7,900
Leave a request
Apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
Apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
Part of the house in Bobruisk, an area of 63.2 square meters. meters, with gas and bathroom.…
$27,900
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Babruysk, Belarus
4 room apartment
Babruysk, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/5
Cozy 4-room apartment for sale in an ecologically clean area of Bobruisk! Address: Gorelika …
$24,800
Leave a request

