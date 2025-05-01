Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus

7 properties total found
Apartment in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest R-N.1 floor. General.SNB - 47.1 sq.m., …
$18,800
3 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
3 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3/3
3-bedroom apartment, Telma-1, Deputatskaya str., 1984, 3/3 brick, 72.4 / 69.7 / 40.7 / 10.1,…
$71,600
2 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 2/2
Lot 8683. For sale is a bright, cozy two-bedroom apartment in Telma-1 on Soleiko Street. Loc…
$37,000
Apartment in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
Apartment in a blocked residential building in Brest district. 1st floor. General.SNB - 51.9…
$23,000
2 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 3/3
2-room apartment, Thelma - 1, st. Merry, 1973 p., 3 / 3 brick, 51.8 / 51.0 / 32.4 / 7.1, sep…
$42,400
2 room apartment in Telmy 1, Belarus
2 room apartment
Telmy 1, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1/2
2-room apartment, Telma-1, Soleiko str., 1964 p., 1/2 brick, 40.3 / 40.3 / 26.8 / 4.7, combi…
$29,900
Apartment in Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Apartment
Telminski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Part of a residential building (1/2 share) in the Brest region. Technical part of the house …
$23,000
