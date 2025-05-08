Show property on map Show properties list
Studios for Sale in Belarus

Minsk Region
5
Baraulanski selski Savet
5
8 properties total found
1 room studio apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 11/11
$58,000
1 room studio apartment in Hrodna, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Hrodna, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 14/19
The apartment has been renovated from high-quality materials. Built-in appliances and furnit…
$80,000
Studio apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
Studio apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 78 m²
Number of floors 16
When buying an apartment - a parking space as a gift! More details on the website: www.sit…
$93,480
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kopishche, Belarus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of business - apartments at a reduced …
$36,370
1 room studio apartment in Machulishchy, Belarus
1 room studio apartment
Machulishchy, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/5
$32,698
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Kopishche, Belarus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Kopishche, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Number of floors 8
Promotion!   Only the first 20 customers are the cost of business - apartments at a reduced …
$36,820
Studio apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
Studio apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 76 m²
Number of floors 16
$91,080
Studio apartment in Kopishche, Belarus
Studio apartment
Kopishche, Belarus
Area 66 m²
Number of floors 16
$66,400
