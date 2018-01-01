Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey

We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious gardens, saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, picturesque views.
Completion - 2024.
Facilities and equipment in the house
Underfloor heating
Fireplace
TV
We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands.
The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security.
Completion - first quarter of 2023.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located 15 minutes drive from the international airport., within walking distance of an underground station, near shopping malls, universities, and hospitals.
Cross Forces - a new residential complex in the area of Altintash, Antalya.
The Altyntash district, which is characterized by its location near Antalya Airport and the Mediterranean Coast, as well as the famous Lara region, is now very popular among investors. Since 2020, when the construction of residential facilities was officially allowed here, the district began to be actively built up with modern residences. The rapidly developing infrastructure and convenient location of the area make the purchase of real estate in the area the right investment.
Infrastructure:
- Parking;
- 24/7 Security;
- Pool;
- Water park;
- Tennis court;
- Barbecue zone;
- Basketball platform;
- Zone for sports;
- Children's playground;
- VİP pool relaxation area.
