  2. Turkey
  3. Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey

Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey

€236,578
About the complex

The residence features a swimming pool with a bar, a fitness center, security.

Completion - May, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Built-in kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Oludeniz Beach - 10 km
  • Fethie promenade - 3 km
  • Dalaman Airport - 60 km
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property.
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Premium apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, Fethiye, Turkey
Residential complex New complex of furnished villas with swimming pools, Ölüdeniz, Turkey
Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€750,000
Agency: TRANIO
We offer villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, spacious gardens, saunas, jacuzzis and Turkish baths, picturesque views. Completion - 2024. Facilities and equipment in the house Underfloor heating Fireplace TV
Residential complex Modern and comfortable residence with two swimming pools and a kindergarten, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€300,600
Agency: TRANIO
We offer different apartments with a panoramic view of the sea and the islands. The residence features two indoor swimming pools, a three-level parking, a conference room, a kindergarten, a large landscaped territory, kids' and sports playgrounds, a fitness center, a spa, a sauna, a Turkish bath, around-the-clock security. Completion - first quarter of 2023. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located 15 minutes drive from the international airport., within walking distance of an underground station, near shopping malls, universities, and hospitals.
Residential complex CROSS FORCES
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€235,751
Area 63–71 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2024
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Cross Forces - a new residential complex in the area of Altintash, Antalya. The Altyntash district, which is characterized by its location near Antalya Airport and the Mediterranean Coast, as well as the famous Lara region, is now very popular among investors. Since 2020, when the construction of residential facilities was officially allowed here, the district began to be actively built up with modern residences. The rapidly developing infrastructure and convenient location of the area make the purchase of real estate in the area the right investment. Infrastructure: - Parking; - 24/7 Security; - Pool; - Water park; - Tennis court; - Barbecue zone; - Basketball platform; - Zone for sports; - Children's playground; - VİP pool relaxation area. Call or write! We will select for you the accommodation of your dreams! Guaranteed legal support.
