  Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Residential complex Modern residential complex with a swimming pool near the beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Gundogan, Turkey
from
$841,484
;
20
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 14736
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2349215
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum
  • Village
    Gundogan

About the complex

We offer villas, townhouses and apartments with sea views.

The flats on the ground floor have private gardens.

The residence features a communal swimming pool.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Stores - 5 minutes
  • Bus station - 10 minutes
  • Beach - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 45 minutes

Location on the map

Gundogan, Turkey

