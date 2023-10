We offer apartments with different layouts, Each house has a private swimming pool.

The residence features a dock and a beach, a restaurant and a concierge, a gym, an indoor swimming pool of 92 m2, sea taxi, entertainment areas and a kids' club, a spa center.

Completion - December, 2023.

Heating and air conditioning system

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located on the shore of the quiet bay, within a 5-minute drive from the yacht marina.