Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Peksimet, Turkey
from
$671,844
;
4
ID: 14436
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2347553
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum
  • Village
    Peksimet

About the complex

We offer villas with parking spaces.

The residence features a communal swimming pool of 220 m2 and a private beach.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located within walking distance of the beach.

Location on the map

Peksimet, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
