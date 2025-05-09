Residential complex Complex of villas with a swimming pool at 100 meters from the private beach, Bodrum, Turkey

Provide viewing of site content and gaining access to functionality. This type of cookies is used only for the correct operation of the site and is not transferred to third parties. Disabling is impossible without disrupting the functioning of the site.
Project area 8600 square meters. Distance from the sea 2.5 km
Alanya, Upper Oba
4 residential buildings: A, B, C, D
Start of construction: May 2022.
Reliability: 4 floors
End of construction: July 2023.
Total number of apartments: 136
Building A: 36 apartments
Buildin…
The residence features outdoor swimming pools, a fitness center, a sauna and a steam bath, a kids' playground, a basketball court, a cafe.
Completion - September, 2024.
Location and nearby infrastructure
The property is located in a green area, close to the Bosphorus and highways