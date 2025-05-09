  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and lounge areas, Yalikavak, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
$1,96M
ID: 14544
In CRM: 2347942
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

About the complex

We offer villas with swimming pools, lounge areas, parking spaces.

Completion - 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Large windows
  • Modern kitchens
  • "Smart Home" system
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet and picturesque area.

Interest rate
Loan term
Property cost
Down payment
Interest rate
Interest rate
Loan amount
Loan amount
Period
Period
Monthly payment
Monthly payment
