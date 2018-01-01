  1. Realting.com
  Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey

Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
About the complex

Apartments in a modern residential complex near the lake.

Infrastructure of the complex:

  • swimming pool
  • pool bar
  • park
  • fitness center
  • sauna
  • playgrounds for all ages
  • outdoor fire zones
Features of the flats

The complex offers apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bodrum is the country's nightlife capital with a record density of bars, nightclubs, restaurants and discos per square kilometer.

The current Bodrum stands on the site of the ancient city of Halicarnassus, where the famous Halicarnassus Mausoleum (353 BC), one of the 7 wonders of the world, was located.

Bodrum as a resort is very popular in Turkey itself among wealthy local residents — the most premium and elite resort. Exactly at Politicians, stars and sportsmen of Turkey rest in Bodrum.

Bodrum, Turkey

Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
