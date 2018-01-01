Lake view apartments in a new residential complex with a swimming pool and a fitness center, Bodrum, Turkey

Apartments in a modern residential complex near the lake.

Infrastructure of the complex:

swimming pool

pool bar

park

fitness center

sauna

playgrounds for all ages

outdoor fire zones

Features of the flats

The complex offers apartments with 1 or 2 bedrooms.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bodrum is the country's nightlife capital with a record density of bars, nightclubs, restaurants and discos per square kilometer.

The current Bodrum stands on the site of the ancient city of Halicarnassus, where the famous Halicarnassus Mausoleum (353 BC), one of the 7 wonders of the world, was located.

Bodrum as a resort is very popular in Turkey itself among wealthy local residents — the most premium and elite resort. Exactly at Politicians, stars and sportsmen of Turkey rest in Bodrum.