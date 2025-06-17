  1. Realting.com
  Villa Three bedroom villa with sea and castle views in the center of Bodrum.

Bodrum, Turkey
$930,000
13
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26541
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

For sale 3 villas with 3 bedrooms of 150 m2 - 170 m2 in the center of Bodrum with panoramic views of the sea and the city.

  • Private pool
  • Built-in kitchen appliances
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • VRF cooling system
  • Underfloor heaters in the villa
  • Parking
  • Garden

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Ask all your questions
