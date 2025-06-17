  1. Realting.com
Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,34M
BTC
39.6864877
ETH
2 080.1384998
USDT
3 298 703.0041179
* The price is for reference
according to the exchange rate 16/04/2025
;
11
ID: 26531
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

These uniquely designed villas embody architectural splendor, making them the most extraordinary project in Bodrum.

The complex consists of only 10 exclusive villas, with a strong focus on privacy and security. Each villa is special in its own way, making the complex a work of art in the center of Yalikavak in Bodrum.

The villas are located in a complex, 150 meters from the public beach, 3 km from the center and Yalikavak Marina, and 45 km from Bodrum Airport.

Number of floors: 2
Number of bedrooms: 6, 8
Number of living rooms: 2, 3
Number of bathrooms: 5, 7

Total area: 464 m2 - 540 m2
Plot area: 600 m2 - 700 m2

Distance to the sea: 150 meters

  • Dressing room in the bedroom / master bedroom
  • Private garden
  • Private swimming pool (infinity pool)
  • Private parking
  • Garden irrigation system
  • Landscaped garden Garden terrace
  • 1 Large balcony
  • Furniture (kitchen and dressing rooms, built-in wardrobes, dressing room)
  • Gaggenau kitchen set (oven, dishwasher,
  • electric stove, extractor hood, coffee machine)
  • Underfloor heating
  • Ceiling air conditioning and heating system
  • (VRF)

For For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$3,34M
