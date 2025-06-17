Villa Exclusive six bedroom sea view villa next to the beach.

These uniquely designed villas embody architectural splendor, making them the most extraordinary project in Bodrum.

The complex consists of only 10 exclusive villas, with a strong focus on privacy and security. Each villa is special in its own way, making the complex a work of art in the center of Yalikavak in Bodrum.

The villas are located in a complex, 150 meters from the public beach, 3 km from the center and Yalikavak Marina, and 45 km from Bodrum Airport.

Number of floors: 2

Number of bedrooms: 6, 8

Number of living rooms: 2, 3

Number of bathrooms: 5, 7

Total area: 464 m2 - 540 m2

Plot area: 600 m2 - 700 m2

Distance to the sea: 150 meters

Dressing room in the bedroom / master bedroom

Private garden

Private swimming pool (infinity pool)

Private parking

Garden irrigation system

Landscaped garden Garden terrace

1 Large balcony

Furniture (kitchen and dressing rooms, built-in wardrobes, dressing room)

Gaggenau kitchen set (oven, dishwasher,

electric stove, extractor hood, coffee machine)

Underfloor heating

Ceiling air conditioning and heating system

(VRF)

