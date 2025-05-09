Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$303,431
;
20
ID: 26300
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2458208
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 06/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

About the complex

New investment project - a unique residential complex located in Bodrum just 300 meters from the sea. The complex features:

  • fully furnished apartments
  • 300 meters to the coast
  • swimming pool
  • garage
  • solar panels
  • generator
  • Wi-Fi
Advantages

This project is ideal for period-to-period rent, ensuring stable income and sustainable high demand. It's economically advantageous location, attractive prices and limited number of apartments make it very attractive for investors.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just 300 meters from the sea, in one of the most popular and prestigious resort areas of Turkey.

  • Airport - 40 km
  • Center of Bodrum - 4 km
  • Sea - 300 meters
  • Shopping malls - 3 km
  • Hospitals - 7 km

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

