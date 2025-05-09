Residential complex Complex of furnished apartments with a swimming pool at 300 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

New investment project - a unique residential complex located in Bodrum just 300 meters from the sea. The complex features:

fully furnished apartments

300 meters to the coast

swimming pool

garage

solar panels

generator

Wi-Fi

Advantages

This project is ideal for period-to-period rent, ensuring stable income and sustainable high demand. It's economically advantageous location, attractive prices and limited number of apartments make it very attractive for investors.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located just 300 meters from the sea, in one of the most popular and prestigious resort areas of Turkey.