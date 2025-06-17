Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.

Three bedroom duplex villa with lake view in Adabuku | Bodrum.
The villa complex is located 700 meters from the sea, consists of 80 duplexes (2 floors) 3 + 1, and 20 triplexes (3 floors) 4 + 1, nearby there are shops, restaurants and a weekly market.
Number of floors: 2, 3
Number of bedrooms: 3, 4
Number of living rooms: 1
Number of bathrooms: 4, 5
Total area: 126 m2 / 165 m2
Plot area: 175 m2
Private garden
Private swimming pool
Private parking
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.