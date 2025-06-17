  1. Realting.com
Villa Three bedroom duplex villa 700 meters from the sea.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$784,707
9
Address Address
Params Params
Description Description
Media Media
ID: 26544
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Business class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Three bedroom duplex villa with lake view in Adabuku | Bodrum.

The villa complex is located 700 meters from the sea, consists of 80 duplexes (2 floors) 3 + 1, and 20 triplexes (3 floors) 4 + 1, nearby there are shops, restaurants and a weekly market.

Number of floors: 2, 3
Number of bedrooms: 3, 4
Number of living rooms: 1
Number of bathrooms: 4, 5

Total area: 126 m2 / 165 m2
Plot area: 175 m2

Private garden
Private swimming pool
Private parking

Infrastructure:

  • 5-star hotel concept
  • Concierge and reception services
  • Private beach and beach club
  • Transfer to the airport, beach club and around the complex
  • Laundry and dry cleaning services
  • Technical services
  • Professional landscape gardens and gardeners
  • Security and video surveillance services
  • High-speed Internet infrastructure

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

