  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey

New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey

Meselik, Turkey
from
€765,757
;
20
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. The houses are built of high quality materials, the "smart house" system will be equipped. Owners will be able to order various services through an application on their phone or with the help of a management company - a shuttle to the airport, house cleaning, laundry services.

Location and nearby infrastructure

In just 15 minutes you can get to the airport.

New building location
Meselik, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex LOTUS TWINS
Incekum, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential quarter Dlya prozhivaniya i dlya investiciy
Yalinayak, Turkey
from
€55,000
Residential complex Apartamenty 2 1 v prigorode Famagusty
Avanos, Turkey
from
€189,874
Residential complex BALKAN TOWER RESIDENCE
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€320,000
Residential complex New residence with a swimming pool and green areas near the forest, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€556,877
You are viewing
New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey
Meselik, Turkey
from
€765,757
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya dome - Mahmutlar
Residential complex Apartamenty v stroyaschemsya dome - Mahmutlar
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€142,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Mahmutlar. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 42 to 185 m2.The distance to the sea is 550 meters. Mahmutlar is the most popular area, if we talk about new buildings. Here is a large selection of new and liquid real estate, both economy-class houses and respectable residential complexes are presented in the area. Another undeniable advantage when buying a new apartment in Mahmutlar is the possibility of obtaining interest-free installments from the developer, it does not work in all projects, but still, it is worth paying attention to this. In general, Mahmutlar is the most inhabited and comfortable area for a permanent life in Alanya. Although Mahmutlar is remote from the center of Alanya, on its main streets Barbaros, Ataturk and the promenade is always crowded, infrastructure, trade, and restaurants work all year round. This is an autonomous town where there is everything for life and a busy vacation. 
Residential complex Masshtabnyy kompleks semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Maltepe Stambul
Residential complex Masshtabnyy kompleks semeynoy koncepcii v rayone Maltepe Stambul
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€315,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Maltepe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 6 + 1.7 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 94 to 281 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, SPA. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
Residential quarter Complex in the popular tourist area of ​​Avsallar
Residential quarter Complex in the popular tourist area of ​​Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€119,000
The project consists of 4 blocks with a total of 234 apartments on an area of ​​13,000 m2.   1 + 1 apartments 1442 + 1 apartments 642 + 1 apartments 183 + 1 apartments 184 + 1 apartments 8   Open poolChildren playgroundPrivate pool with water slidesTurkish Bath (hamam)Massage RoomSaunaFitness CentreIndoor heated poolSteam bathTennis courtBilliards and table tennisKids clubPlaystation and TV gamesPower generatorBBQ areasWireless InternetA restaurantShared storage roomsCinemaParkingParking spacesCovered car parkParking on the territory of the complexProtection and safetyVideo - intercomResident in the complex24/7 security in the complexGardeners and caretakers
Realting.com
Go