New residential complex of townhouses with a private beach in Bodrum, Muğla, Turkey

The luxury residential complex consists of 80 two-storey and 20 three-stoery townhouses. Each house has a plot of 175 m2, private swimming pool, garden and parking. The windows overlook the lake. The complex also has a volleyball, basketball and football court, as well as a private beach. The houses are built of high quality materials, the "smart house" system will be equipped. Owners will be able to order various services through an application on their phone or with the help of a management company - a shuttle to the airport, house cleaning, laundry services.Location and nearby infrastructure
In just 15 minutes you can get to the airport.