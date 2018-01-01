  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool at 500 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

Derekoey, Turkey
from
€540,000
About the complex

We offer new apartments of two types:

  • apartments with private swimming pools and gardens
  • apartments with terraces on the top floor.

The residence features an outdoor swimming pool and a parking.

Completion - December, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Siemens, Franke appliances
  • Grohe, Bocchi sanitary ware
  • Underfloor heating in the living room and bathrooms
  • Aluminium windows
  • Kitchen cabinetry
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 500 meters away from the sea, close to all necessary infrastructure.

Derekoey, Turkey

