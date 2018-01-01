  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey

Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
About the complex

A modern project consisting of 20 private villas with private gardens, set on a plot of 11,000 square metres and providing a highly comfortable environment thanks to its unique location. Suitable for year-round living. Each villa has an outdoor car park for 1 car.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bodrum is one of Turkey's popular destinations. It is known for its uniquely beautiful bays, historical heritage and vibrant nightlife.

Gümbet is a district located just 3 kilometres from the centre of Bodrum. Its suitability for living at any time of the year and pleasant atmosphere are significant factors in favouring this area as a place to live.

Bodrum and Gümbet offer a unique experience for both holidaymakers and those who want to live here permanently. The area appeals to those who want to escape the chaos of the city, be close to the sea, and enjoy entertainment.

Situated in one of the most prestigious areas of Bodrum, the villas are characterised not only by unique panoramic views of Bodrum and Gumbet Bay, but also by their proximity to everyday necessities and social amenities, making them suitable for year-round living.

  • OASIS Shopping Centre: 0.8 km
  • Antique Theatre: 1.3 km
  • Gumbet Beach: 2.1 km
  • State Hospital: 2.5 km
  • ACIBADEM Private Hospital: 2.7 km
  • Bodrum Marina: 3.5 km
  • Kumbahçe Beach: 5 km
  • MIDTOWN Shopping Centre: 6.1 km
  • Airport: 38 km
Villas with private gardens and car parks, with panoramic views of Bodrum and Gümbet Bay, Turkey
Bodrum, Turkey
from
€1,09M
