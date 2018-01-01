  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey

Islamhaneleri, Turkey
from
€369,062
;
16
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

We offer new apartments and villas.

Each villas has a private large garden. The apartments on the ground floor also have gardens.

The luxury residence features a parking, communal swimming pools, a private beach.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located between Turgutreis and Gümüşlük villages.

New building location
Islamhaneleri, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Elite residential complex near the financial center, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€441,274
Residential complex Oba Voyage Deluxe
Alanya, Turkey
from
€190,000
Residential complex New premium residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage, Altıntaş, Turkey
Altintas, Turkey
from
€226,142
Residential complex Stilnyy bolshoy proekt v Altyntashe Antaliya
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,371
Residential complex Luxurious penthouse with a large private terrace
Tirilar Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€220,000
You are viewing
New residence with a swimming pool and a private beach, 150 meters from the sea, Bodrum, Turkey
Islamhaneleri, Turkey
from
€369,062
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Cosy aparment in Alanya nearby beach and Tosmur centrum
Residential quarter Cosy aparment in Alanya nearby beach and Tosmur centrum
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€118,000
-Welcome to your new life in Alanya! This Apartment for sale in Alanya, Tosmur with swimming pool and the large Mediterranean landscaped garden is close to many restaurants, Turkish bath, and beach. Exclusive sought-after neighborhood apartment is on the way to popular Dim river which has a lot of Fish restaurant on the river where you can have fish on the river. foot in the cold water  but your foot can be a bit cold well managed Apartment complex Alanya  has 24/7 security services and some other features like lift, gardener, children playground, children pool The apartment is 62 sqm and located on the second floor facing the south. The sunny and calm balcony and view towards Dimcay river, Kestel area, and Tosmur centrum. Nice to have coffee. The cozy apartment for sale has one bedroom, bathroom and an integrated living room with open plan kitchen opens to a balcony.In the living room, there are two sofas, both can have sleeping beds so total 6 beds in the apartment in Alanya. Features of Cosy Apartment for sale in AlanyaAir conditioningIntegrated kitchenwareIntercom between flat and entrance doorQuality tiles on floorsFully tiled bathroomWater heaterInternetTV channelsElevator 
Residential complex ELIZE 1
Residential complex ELIZE 1
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€211,233
Area 64 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2023
Apartments in the heart of Alanya. A modern residential complex on a closed territory of ten floors, with many amenities and surrounded by urban infrastructure. Apartments with a layout of 1 + 1 ( 64m2 ) in a clean finish, with a built-in kitchen set and equipped bathrooms, air conditioning. The complex has an affordable infrastructure: a swimming pool, a sunbathing and relaxation area, a Finnish sauna, a Roman steam room, a hammam, a fitness center, a playground, a barbecue area, arbors, parking, a video surveillance system. Within walking distance are supermarkets and shops, the market, restaurants and cafes, a clinic, a school, kindergartens, a bank and ATMs, post offices, pharmacies, as well as all the historical sights of the city. ECONOMIC ADVANCE: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. We will tell all the subtleties of acquiring real estate in Turkey. Write or call, answer all your questions!
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Apartment building Uskudar Apartments Compound Istanbul
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€675,033
Why this property؟ It is within a central location in the middle of the two bridges, with breathtaking views of the Bosphorus. You will have the chance of living in the ancient neighborhood of Cengilkoy, with the scent of history and civilization. It is of a horizontal architectural style, with few floors, gardens, and spacious balconies. It is close to sea transportation; Which facilitates access to any point in Istanbul. There is a chance to pay in installments, with a ready title deed, and an opportunity to get citizenship.
Realting.com
Go