Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey

Karakocali, Turkey
50–133 m²
2
Completion date: 2024
Serdar Uygun Premium Residence Oba is located in the Oba area, one of the most prestigious and landscaped areas of. Alanya. A unique architecture and comfortable habitat make it an ideal place to live and relax.
The project includes 7 five-story blocks, which offer 268 apartments ranging from 50 to 146 square meters. m. There are apartments with a private pool and terrace.
Apartments include double glazed windows, a warm floor system, the use of noise insulation, a smart home system, a video intercom, panoramic windows, a kitchen set, a bathroom, a central satellite system.
In the closed protected area of the complex, it is planned to create its own infrastructure at the level of a five-star hotel: 3 huge pools ( open, indoor and children ), SPA zone ( Turkish bath, sauna, jacuzzi ), massage room, billiards, table tennis, tennis court, volleyball and basketball courts, restaurant, cinema, recreation areas and barbecue, kids club, garage. Concierge service and round-the-clock security are provided.
The distance to the sea is 2600 m, a permanent convenient transfer will be organized for residents.
Complex infrastructure:
- Fitness center
- Garden with fruit and exotic trees
- Pool with water slides for adults and children
- Open and closed playgrounds
- Turkish bath \ sauna \ steam room
- Cinema
- Cafe
- Tennis court
- Conversations for relaxation
- Walking lanes
- 24 hour security, video surveillance
ADVANTAGES OF THE INTEGRATED:
- Good transport accessibility
- Exclusive project
- Private territory
- Landscaping
- High rental income
- Environmentally friendly area
Call or write to us, and we will provide better objects for your request. We are in touch anytime! )