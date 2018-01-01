Beautiful low-rise residence with a swimming pool in a picturesque area, Bodrum, Turkey

Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €131,078

56–114 m² 2

Completion date: 2024

Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support of the transaction. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. -We will select real estate for your budget and desires! Soho PANORAMA - a new complex from Gürsoy Development will be located in the prestigious and actively developing area of Kargicak, just 280 meters from one of the best beaches of Alanya - Perle Beach, within walking distance of shops, pharmacies, cafes, restaurants. Only 700 m to the Mahmutlar area. The design of the complex uses: laconic solutions of the facades of the building, calm tones in the decoration, panoramic windows and glass balconies, which give additional ease of construction. The advantage of the project is the combination of functionality, quality materials and aesthetics in detail. Infrastructure: - lobby; - outdoor pool; - children's outdoor pool; - indoor heated pool; - a relaxation area with sun loungers; - sauna; - steam room; - massage room; - hammam; - fitness room; - game room; - shop; - car parking. WHY ANYTHING WORK WITH US: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!