Modern premium villas with gardens, Oludeniz, Turkey

Karakecililer, Turkey
from
€615,104
;
11
About the complex

We offer villas with glass facades, large solariums and gardens.

The residence consists of modern premium villas and apartments, and features an outdoor swimming pool.

Completion - June, 2024.

Features of the flats

Each villa includes a kitchen with a living room, four bedrooms, four bathrooms, a balcony and a veranda.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a picturesque resort town, close to the beach and the old town.

Other complexes
Avanos, Turkey
from
€273,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Kuciukchekmedzhe district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 122 to 156 m2.Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, cradle history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of sights. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise you with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa.
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€148,000
We present to your attention a new residential complex located in the very center of the resort area of Avsallar. Avsallar is a district of Alanya, which is located 23 km from its center. Avsallar is famous for its sandy beach called Incekum. It is a unique beach with a very smooth sea and the smallest sand, which has no analogues on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. For relaxation and life, Avsallar is chosen by those who prefer a calm, measured rhythm away from the noise and bustle of a large city. Avsallar is a great place to relax, the area is surrounded by pine forests, so there is clean air and a beautiful ecology.  The residential complex is located in the central part of Avsallar, which is its undeniable advantage: the network stores Migros, Şok, Bim, the farmers market, restaurants of Turkish and European cuisine and other social infrastructure facilities are located nearby. If you plan to buy housing in Avsallar for relaxation, life or rental, pay attention to this project, as it has a wonderful location and also has a wide infrastructure.  On the territory of the residential complex there are two residential blocks, as well as outdoor and indoor pools, a water park, a well-groomed green garden, a hammam, a gym, a sauna, and a playground. The wide infrastructure of the residential complex will allow for more time for both adults and children. Also, the advantage of the project is that its location and the concept of a five-star hotel will allow owners to rent apartments and receive a stable high income.  The complex is characterized by modern, sophisticated architecture. The apartments are rented with full clean decoration, a kitchen set equipped with bathrooms. You will only have to choose furniture, household appliances and air conditioning to your liking. In total, the complex includes 79 apartments 1 + 1, 15 apartments 2 + 1, 2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex, 5 apartments 3 + 1 duplex, 1 apartment 4 + 1 duplex. This complex combines the best design, comfortable apartments, located just 700 meters from the sea.
Kaklic Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€110,000
İzmir Çiğli Harmandalı region 3+1 4 rooms 3 bedrooms 1 salon 2 bathrooms 120 m2 5th floor / 6 storey building Conducted natural gas Open car park Fire escape Storage rooms are also provided for each apartment. Near the house there are markets, schools, bus stops and many others.
