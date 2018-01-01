Three-level houses in a residential complex with a private beach, a marina, a wide range of services in Bodrum, Mugla, Turkey

A luxurious and comfortable complex built on 72 thousand m² land with 194 villas. The project combines contemporary architecture and uniqueness, each villa in has a sea view with 2 large terraces, 4 rooms, 3 bathrooms, and a spacious living area.

The complex offer a private restaurant, closed beach and marina, huge communal swimming pool and a water park designed for both adults and children, outdoor cinema, bar, SPA, sport club.

The reception and concierge facilities are available 24/7 to make your life easier, maintenance and cleaning services on 5-star hotel quality, shuttle service to Bodrum and airport.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Bodrum is a tourist resort in Turkey. It is located in western Turkey along the Aegean Sea. It is located on the peninsula of Bodrum, Bodrum today is 270 kilometers south of Izmir, in times of Herodotus called Halikarnassos.

The city has about 33,000 inhabitants, most of whom live off fishing, shipbuilding, the manufacture of carpets and tourism. Thousands of tourists come every year for sun and beach tourism.