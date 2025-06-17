Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.

Four bedroom villa with full sea view in Bodrum.
Number of floors: 2
Number of bedrooms: 4
Number of living rooms: 1
Number of bathrooms: 5
Total area: 250 m2
Plot area: 381 m2
Private garden
Private swimming pool
Private parking
Smart home system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating system
VRF air conditioning infrastructure
Private water tank (20 tons)
Distance to the sea: 150 meters
Turkish citizenship and residence permit available
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.