Villa Four bedroom villa in Bodrum, 150 meters from the beach.

Bodrum, Turkey
ID: 26534
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Four bedroom villa with full sea view in Bodrum.

Number of floors: 2
Number of bedrooms: 4
Number of living rooms: 1
Number of bathrooms: 5

Total area: 250 m2
Plot area: 381 m2

Private garden
Private swimming pool
Private parking

Smart home system
Solar panels
Underfloor heating system
VRF air conditioning infrastructure
Private water tank (20 tons)

Distance to the sea: 150 meters

Turkish citizenship and residence permit available

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

