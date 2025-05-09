Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
ID: 14752
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2348727
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

About the complex

We offer villas with gardens and a panoramic view of the lake.

The residence features two swimming pools and a sandy beach, a kids' pool, restaurants and shops, a fitness center, landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - May, 2025.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (hood, hob, oven)
  • Mosquito nets
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet green area, 25 km from the city center of Bodrum. Here you'll find picturesque bays and marinas, olive groves and pine forests, golf courses and restaurants.

  • Bodrum city center - 20 minutes
  • Airport - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 5 minutes walk

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

