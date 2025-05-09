Residential complex New complex of villas with a beach and swimming pools near the Pink Lake, Bodrum, Turkey

We offer villas with gardens and a panoramic view of the lake.

The residence features two swimming pools and a sandy beach, a kids' pool, restaurants and shops, a fitness center, landscaped green areas, around-the-clock security and video surveillance, kids' playgrounds and sports grounds.

Completion - May, 2025.

Kitchen appliances (hood, hob, oven)

Mosquito nets

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in a quiet green area, 25 km from the city center of Bodrum. Here you'll find picturesque bays and marinas, olive groves and pine forests, golf courses and restaurants.