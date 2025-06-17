  1. Realting.com
Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.

Bodrum, Turkey
from
$2,62M
9
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 26533
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  Country
    Turkey
  State
    Aegean Region
  Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Premium class
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

The complex is built on an area of ​​13,500 m2, consists of 18 Spanish style villas with panoramic unobstructed sea views

Villa Fiesta is one of the most conveniently located villas in the complex, with panoramic sea views and a private pool.

The property includes two houses:

Main building (villa) area 380 m2
4 bedrooms, 1 living room, 3 bathrooms

Guest house (apartment) area 220 m2
2 bedrooms, 1 living room, 2 bathrooms

The complex is located 9 km from Yalikavak Marina (promenade with shops and restaurants), 22 km from the center of Bodrum, and 50 km from Bodrum Airport.

Distance to the sea: 4500 meters

  • Private pool
  • Built-in kitchen appliances
  • Built-in wardrobes
  • VRF cooling system
  • Underfloor heaters in the villa
  • Parking
  • Water tank and hydrophore
  • Garden

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

You are viewing
