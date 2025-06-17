Villa Four bedroom villas + two bedroom apartment on the beach.

The complex is built on an area of ​​13,500 m2, consists of 18 Spanish style villas with panoramic unobstructed sea views

Villa Fiesta is one of the most conveniently located villas in the complex, with panoramic sea views and a private pool.

The property includes two houses:

Main building (villa) area 380 m2

4 bedrooms, 1 living room, 3 bathrooms

Guest house (apartment) area 220 m2

2 bedrooms, 1 living room, 2 bathrooms

The complex is located 9 km from Yalikavak Marina (promenade with shops and restaurants), 22 km from the center of Bodrum, and 50 km from Bodrum Airport.

Distance to the sea: 4500 meters

Private pool

Built-in kitchen appliances

Built-in wardrobes

VRF cooling system

Underfloor heaters in the villa

Parking

Water tank and hydrophore

Garden

