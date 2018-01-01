Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey

Avanos, Turkey

from €253,165

Completion date: 2026

Stay Property offers a new project in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 with an area of 120 and 135 square meters, respectively. Also for sale are double and private villas 3 + 1 and 4 + 1. The area of villas is 214 and 319 m2, respectively. Distance to the sea 900 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH.