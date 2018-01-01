  1. Realting.com
  3. Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey

Complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and terraces close to the sea and the center of Bodrum, Torba, Turkey

Bodrum, Turkey
€870,609
About the complex

We offer villas with a spacious garden, a swimming pool 8 x 4 m with a waterfall, terraces, a panoramic view, an outdoor parking for 2 cars.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Modern kitchen with an island
  • Fireplace
  • LED lighting
  • Air conditioning
  • Built-in appliances
  • Aluminium windows
Location and nearby infrastructure

The area of Torba is located a few minutes drive away from the historic center of Bodrum and 20 minutes from the airport. It's famous for the crystal-clear sea, picturesque beaches with different water sports and quiet atmosphere. The area is rich with historic places and cultural monuments.

  • A101 highway - 1 km
  • Pharmacy - 1.5 km
  • Bodrum bus terminal - 2 km
  • Shopping mall - 1.6 km
  • Beaches and sea - 3 km
  • Center of Bodrum - 6 km
  • Marina - 9 km
  • Hospital - 13 km
Bodrum, Turkey

