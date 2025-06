Detached three-bedroom villa with direct sea view in Gundogan | Bodrum.

The complex is located 100 meters from the sea, has its own beach with 3 wooden piers, sunbathing area, swimming pool, restaurant on the beach and a playground, 550 meters to the center of Gundogan.

Number of floors: 2

Number of bedrooms: 3

Number of bathrooms: 2

Total area: 120 m2

Plot area: 150 m2

Distance to the sea: 100 meters

Fully renovated

Heated floor

Fireplace in the living room

Garden

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.