Furnished villa with a swimming pool in the center of Fethiye, Turkey

About the complex

We offer a villa with a garden and a swimming pool, a terrace, a barbecue area.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, built-in hob, electric water heater)
  • TV
  • Air conditioning
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in the central area of Fethiye.

  • Promenade - 300 meters
  • Calis Beach - 2.5 km
  • Mini market - 150 meters
  • Restaurant - 500 meters
  • Bus stop - 100 meters
  • Hospital - 1 km
  • City center - 2.5 km
  • Dalaman Airport - 45 km
  • Antalya Airport - 225 km
