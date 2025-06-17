Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.

Luxury villa in the center of the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak | Bodrum - the pearl of the Aegean coast of Turkey!

The villa is located in a complex, a shuttle service is organized to the public beach, which is 1.2 km away, to the center and the marina for Yalikavak yachts - 1.3 km, and to Bodrum airport - 50 km.

Number of floors: 3

Number of bedrooms: 4

Number of bathrooms: 4

Total area: 450 m2 - 500 m2

Plot area: 600 m2 - 700 m2

Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters

Swimming pool

Underfloor heating system

Heat pump

Private electric vehicle charging station

VRF cooling and heating system

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.