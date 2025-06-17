  1. Realting.com
Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.

Bodrum, Turkey
$3,34M
14
ID: 26532
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

    Premium class
    Finished

Interior details

  • Security

  • Swimming pool
  • Fenced area

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Luxury villa in the center of the picturesque area of ​​Yalikavak | Bodrum - the pearl of the Aegean coast of Turkey!

The villa is located in a complex, a shuttle service is organized to the public beach, which is 1.2 km away, to the center and the marina for Yalikavak yachts - 1.3 km, and to Bodrum airport - 50 km.

Number of floors: 3
Number of bedrooms: 4
Number of bathrooms: 4

Total area: 450 m2 - 500 m2
Plot area: 600 m2 - 700 m2

Distance to the sea: 1,200 meters

  • Swimming pool
  • Underfloor heating system
  • Heat pump
  • Private electric vehicle charging station
  • VRF cooling and heating system

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Bodrum, Turkey

Villa Luxury four bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
$3,34M
