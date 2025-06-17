Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.

High-class villas and residences with a 5-star hotel concept and services, located on an area of ​​150,000 m2, and a private beach of 1,200 meters.

50 km from the complex is Bodrum Airport, 8 km to Yalikavak Marina, 15 km to the center of Bodrum.

Villa 4 + 1 - 219 m2

4 bedrooms, 1 living room and kitchen, 4 bathrooms, panoramic sea views

The villas are delivered with a turnkey finish, made in a modern style, kitchen appliances are included in the price (built-in stove, oven and hood, washing machine, dishwasher and refrigerator).

Infrastructure:

Private pier and wooden sundecks

Water taxi

Water sports

Panoramic sea views

Changing rooms

Buggy transfers around the complex

Lift to the beach

Communal pool

House cleaning

Children's playground

Cafes/Restaurants

Cleaning services

24/7 security

And much more

