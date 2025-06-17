  1. Realting.com
Villa Luxury four bedroom beachfront villas in Bodrum.

Kizilagac, Turkey
$3,78M
ID: 26528
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum
  • Village
    Kizilagac

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

High-class villas and residences with a 5-star hotel concept and services, located on an area of ​​150,000 m2, and a private beach of 1,200 meters.

50 km from the complex is Bodrum Airport, 8 km to Yalikavak Marina, 15 km to the center of Bodrum.

Villa 4 + 1 - 219 m2
4 bedrooms, 1 living room and kitchen, 4 bathrooms, panoramic sea views

The villas are delivered with a turnkey finish, made in a modern style, kitchen appliances are included in the price (built-in stove, oven and hood, washing machine, dishwasher and refrigerator).

Infrastructure:

  • Private pier and wooden sundecks
  • Water taxi
  • Water sports
  • Panoramic sea views
  • Changing rooms
  • Buggy transfers around the complex
  • Lift to the beach
  • Communal pool
  • House cleaning
  • Children's playground
  • Cafes/Restaurants
  • Cleaning services
  • 24/7 security
  • And much more

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Kizilagac, Turkey

