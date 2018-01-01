Modern complex of villas with beaches, swimming pools and a spa center, Bodrum, Turkey

We offer spacious and cozy villas with swimming pools, gardens and outdoor dining areas, picturesque views of the hills, olive groves and the sea, parking spaces.

Garden area - from 1,000 m2 to 3,700 m2.

The residences are actually branded Six Senses Residences Kaplankaya and the hotel offers full services to the owners at additional cost. The residence features 7 beaches (4 fully serviced, 3 secluded), a club, 5 restaurants and shops, sports facilities, a large spa center at the Six Senses Hotel, around-the-clock concierge service, a fitness center, indoor and outdoor swimming pools.

Oak parquet

Marble flooring

Villeroy and Boch tubs

Good brand appliances

Kitchen cabinetry

Daikin and Mitsubishi air conditioning

Satellite system

Wi-Fi

Double glazing

"Smart home" system

Fireplace

Facilities and equipment in the houseLocation and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes away from the beach.