Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.

Luxury six bedroom villa in Turkbuku | Bodrum with sea and mountain views in a villa complex..
The villa is 1.3 km from Turkbuku Marina and Yacht Club, 1.5 km from Macro Shopping Mall, and 14 km from Yalikavak.
Number of floors: 3
Number of bedrooms: 6
Living rooms: 2
Separate kitchen: 1
Number of bathrooms: 5
Separate room 1 for maid or guest.
Built-in hob, oven and extractor hood included, underfloor heating, ceiling air conditioning (VRF) for cooling and heating included in the price.
For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.