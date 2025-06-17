  1. Realting.com
Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.

Bodrum, Turkey
$4,10M
ID: 26527
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 25/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area

Additionally

  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Luxury six bedroom villa in Turkbuku | Bodrum with sea and mountain views in a villa complex..

The villa is 1.3 km from Turkbuku Marina and Yacht Club, 1.5 km from Macro Shopping Mall, and 14 km from Yalikavak.

Number of floors: 3
Number of bedrooms: 6
Living rooms: 2
Separate kitchen: 1
Number of bathrooms: 5

Separate room 1 for maid or guest.

Built-in hob, oven and extractor hood included, underfloor heating, ceiling air conditioning (VRF) for cooling and heating included in the price.

  • Laundry
  • Billiard room
  • Cinema room
  • Sauna and Turkish bath
  • Private garden
  • Study
  • Private swimming pool
  • Garden irrigation system
  • Landscaped garden
  • Private parking (2 cars)
  • Garden terrace
  • Roof terrace
  • 2 large balconies
  • Security alarm and CCTV cameras

For more detailed information on this project, call / write to us.

Location on the map

Bodrum, Turkey

Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.
Bodrum, Turkey
from
$4,10M
