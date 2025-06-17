Villa Luxury six bedroom villa with sea view in Bodrum.

Luxury six bedroom villa in Turkbuku | Bodrum with sea and mountain views in a villa complex..

The villa is 1.3 km from Turkbuku Marina and Yacht Club, 1.5 km from Macro Shopping Mall, and 14 km from Yalikavak.

Number of floors: 3

Number of bedrooms: 6

Living rooms: 2

Separate kitchen: 1

Number of bathrooms: 5

Separate room 1 for maid or guest.

Built-in hob, oven and extractor hood included, underfloor heating, ceiling air conditioning (VRF) for cooling and heating included in the price.

Laundry

Billiard room

Cinema room

Sauna and Turkish bath

Private garden

Study

Private swimming pool

Garden irrigation system

Landscaped garden

Private parking (2 cars)

Garden terrace

Roof terrace

2 large balconies

Security alarm and CCTV cameras

