  3. Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey

Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey

About the complex

We offer stylish high-quality villas with indoor and outdoor swimming pools, large gardens, saunas and Turkish baths, large terraces and barbecue areas, sea views.

Features of the flats

Ground floor: a living room, a kitchen, a pool terrace.

First floor: a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a double bedroom with a bathroom and a balcony.

Second floor: a double bedroom with a bathroom, a jacuzzi and a balcony.

Basement floor: an indoor heated swimming pool, a hamam and a sauna.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Video surveillance
  • Fireplace
  • Air conditioning
  • Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, oven, hob)
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Moni market - 1.7 km
  • Beach - 1.7 km
  • Bus stop - 650 meters
  • Airport - 47 km
New building location
, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex Novye kvartiry klassa lyuks v Mahmutlare - Alaniya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€308,500
Residential complex Acar Blu Residence
Istanbul, Turkey
from
€1,34M
Residential complex Viamar Magnolia
Yesilkoey, Turkey
from
€198,031
Residential complex Uyutnaya kvartira na beregu morya
Yaylali, Turkey
from
€155,000
Residential complex Kompleks v rayone Gazipasha
Gazipasa, Turkey
from
€168,750
Complex of furnished villas with two swimming pools close to the beach, Fethiye, Turkey
Other complexes
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Residential complex Luxury residence with swimming pools and a tennis court clos to the sea, Alanya, Turkey
Alanya, Turkey
from
€140,000
Agency: TRANIO
The residence features indoor and outdoor swimming pools, a kids' pool with water slides, a hamam, a sauna and a jacuzzi, a massage room, a barbecue area and a lounge area, a gym, a mini club, a tennis court, a parking, around-the-clock video surveillance and wireless Internet. Completion - 31/12/2024. Features of the flats Central satellite system Double-glazed PVC windows Steel entrance door Kitchen cabinetry Granite kitchen counter Tile flooring Location and nearby infrastructure Sea - 2 km Alanya city center - 16 km Nearest airport - 25 km Antalya Airport - 145 km
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Residential complex Novye apartamenty v 200 m ot morya - rayon Kargydzhak
Avanos, Turkey
from
€166,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
We are presented with new apartments in Kargicak - Alanya. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of the apartment is from 65 to 260 square meters. The distance to the sea is 200 meters. When it comes to new real estate in Kargicak, it is worth saying right away that it will suit lovers of peace and quiet. I also want to note that Kargyjak is one of the greenest and most picturesque areas 13 km from the center of Alanya. Kargicak stretches 4 km along the sea and 4 km towards the mountains. Beautiful panoramas open on the mountains of coniferous forests, Alanya and the sea. District infrastructure: two Migros supermarkets, also A 101, other shops, gas stations, a pharmacy, ATMs, public transport stops, schools, a park with barbecue areas on the promenade, camping and Perle restaurant, restaurants of various cuisines on the seashore and throughout the area, pizza, Turkish fast food with delivery. A farm bazaar is taking place on Fridays, and a bazaar 1 km from its — square on Tuesdays in neighboring Mahmutlar. There is transport along the promenade, there are taxi services and car rental. The sea in Kargicak is clean, beaches with sand and pebbles. Many beaches from residential complexes and hotels, but they are all open for sea holidays. 
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Residential complex TECE PANAROMA
Mersin, Turkey
from
€66,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: ILKEM YAPI
LCD: TECE PANAROMA is a unique complex with a parking garage, hammam, SPA zone and fitness room. Address: Turkey,. Mersin, pn. Teja. Start of construction: June 2021. Construction end: June 2023. Costs: 2 + 1 110 sq.m from 66,000 € 3 + 1 130 sq.m from 76,000 € Special offer: deposit of 30% and installment payment in equal parts per month until the completion date; From the developer: parquet, clean decoration, tiles in the kitchen and bathroom, kitchen set and bar, wardrobe, sanitary and shower. Project features: water park, SPA with sauna, Turkish hammam, outdoor pool, indoor fitness room, underground parking, basketball court, playground, pavilion pavilion and relaxation, children's and adult pools, electric generator, house gasification, fitness room, fresh air, video surveillance 2. For more information, write to call a messenger: Alexander
