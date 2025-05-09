Residential complex New complex of villas with swimming pools and gardens close to the beach, Bodrum, Turkey

  1. Realting.com
Gumusluk, Turkey
  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Aegean Region
  • Town
    Bodrum
  • Village
    Gumusluk

About the complex

We offer premium villas with swimming pools, gardens, parking spaces, views of the sea.

There is around-the-clock security.

Completion - December, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Kitchen cabinetry
  • Underfloor heating
  • Air conditioning
  • Automatic irrigation system
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Beach - 5 minutes
  • Airport - 1 hour

Location on the map

Gumusluk, Turkey

