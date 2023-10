There are several villas in the project, located in the small fishing town of Gulluk. 8km from Bodrum/Milas Airport. 40km from Bodrum city.

Each house has swimming pools, parking spaces, terraces for relaxation, living room and kitchen, 2-4 bedrooms, 2-3 bathrooms. Some have laundry facilities.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Gulluk is a harbour town, with beautiful views over the Aegean Sea.

School: 1.5 km

Airport:

8 km

Beach:

1 km

Hospital:

19.5 km

Shops & Markets:

1.5 km

City Centre:

2 km